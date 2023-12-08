Women's Cricket
WPL Auction: All the details, Live telecast & streaming
The WPL 2024 auction is on the 9th of December in Mumbai. A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer.
The second edition of the Women's Premier League auction will take place on the 9th of December in Mumbai. A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer, some of which will be distributed among the five teams of WPL.
The second season of the WPL is scheduled to be held in February-March 2024. Mumbai Indians is the inaugural champion of the tournament.
104 Indian players and 61 overseas players are part of the auction list, Out of 61 overseas players, 15 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players on the list is 56, uncapped players are 109.
A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots for overseas players.
Explosive Caribbean player Deandra Dottin and the Australian Fast-bowler Kim Garth choose to be slotted in the top bracket, who will go under the highest reserve price of INR 50 Lakhs.
The five franchises who want to complete their squad are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with the biggest purse of INR 5.95 crore
Schedule and Venue
Date and Time - December 9 at 2:30 PM IST
Venue - Mumbai, Maharashtra
Total players - 165
Available slots - 30
Live streaming
The full auction ceremony will be live broadcasted on the Sports18 network and will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema.