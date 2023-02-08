Women's Cricket
Women's Premier League Auction: Team Lists, Purses, Bidding Rules, Date, Time, Telecast
Here's all you need to know about the first Women's Premier League auction, to be held on February 13 (Monday).
Even as the Indian team prepares for the Women's World Cup, a lot of eyes are on the Women's Premier League auction on February 13 (Monday), which is set to be a game-changing event for the growth of women's cricket in the country.
List of teams (with coaching staff)
Bengaluru
Delhi
Gujarat - Rachael Haynes, Mithali Raj
Lucknow
Mumbai - Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami
WPL Auction Players Breakdown
Total Players in Auction List - 409
Indian Players - 246
Overseas Players - 163
Capped Players - 202
Uncapped Players - 199
Oldest Player - Latika Kumari (41)
Youngest Players - Shabnam Shakil (15), Sonam Yadav (15)
Total Player Slots with the 5 teams - 90 (60 Indians+30 Overseas)-
Number of Players with INR 50 Lakh (highest Base Price) - 24
WPL Auction Rules
An open bidding process will be followed for all the 409 players between the five teams. A maximum of 90 players will be picked up by the 5 teams, which means that less than one-fourth of the players in the auction list will be acquired.
Each team will have to buy a minimum of 15 players and can buy a maximum of 18 players. Teams can buy a total of seven overseas players and field a maximum of five in the Playing XI. One player needs to be from an associate nation in both cases.
Team Purses
All the five teams have a total of INR 12 Crore ($ 1.46 Million) in their purse. The base price of a capped player is between INR 30 lakh and INR 50 lakh and that of an uncapped player is between INR 10 lakh and INR 20 lakh.
WPL Auction When and Where to watch
The Women's Premier League auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023. The auction will start at 2:30 pm IST and will continue till evening.
Live telecast of the WPL auction will be shown on the Sports 18 Network channels, Sports 18 1. Live streaming of the event will be available on the Jio Cinema application.