Women's Premier League Auction: Team Lists, Purses, Bidding Rules, Date, Time, Telecast

Even as the Indian team prepares for the Women's World Cup, a lot of eyes are on the Women's Premier League auction on February 13 (Monday), which is set to be a game-changing event for the growth of women's cricket in the country.

List of teams (with coaching staff)

Bengaluru

Delhi

Gujarat - Rachael Haynes, Mithali Raj

Lucknow

Mumbai - Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami

WPL Auction Players Breakdown

Total Players in Auction List - 409

Indian Players - 246

Overseas Players - 163

Capped Players - 202

Uncapped Players - 199

Oldest Player - Latika Kumari (41)

Youngest Players - Shabnam Shakil (15), Sonam Yadav (15)

Total Player Slots with the 5 teams - 90 (60 Indians+30 Overseas)-

Number of Players with INR 50 Lakh (highest Base Price) - 24

WPL Auction Rules

An open bidding process will be followed for all the 409 players between the five teams. A maximum of 90 players will be picked up by the 5 teams, which means that less than one-fourth of the players in the auction list will be acquired.

Each team will have to buy a minimum of 15 players and can buy a maximum of 18 players. Teams can buy a total of seven overseas players and field a maximum of five in the Playing XI. One player needs to be from an associate nation in both cases.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Women's Premier League 2023 Player Auction list announced. #WPLAuction All The Details 🔽 https://t.co/dHfgKymMPN — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 7, 2023

Team Purses

All the five teams have a total of INR 12 Crore ($ 1.46 Million) in their purse. The base price of a capped player is between INR 30 lakh and INR 50 lakh and that of an uncapped player is between INR 10 lakh and INR 20 lakh.

WPL Auction When and Where to watch

The Women's Premier League auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13th, 2023. The auction will start at 2:30 pm IST and will continue till evening.

Live telecast of the WPL auction will be shown on the Sports 18 Network channels, Sports 18 1. Live streaming of the event will be available on the Jio Cinema application.