WPL 2023: List of 20 players who entered crorepati club

A total of Rs 59.5 crore was spent on 87 players at the WPL auction on Monday by the five teams. Twenty of those 87 players earned contracts for the WPL season of Rs 1 crore or above.

Of the 20, ten are Indian players and ten are overseas players. Gujarat Titans have the least crorepatis in their squad - two - and Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have the most crorepatis - five each.

Most Expensive Players at WPL Auction (In descending order)

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 3.4 CR

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) - 3.2 CR

Nat Sciver (MI) - 3.2 CR

Deepti Sharma (UP) - 2.6 CR

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) - 2.2 CR

Beth Mooney (GG) - 2 CR

Shafali Verma (DC) - 2 CR

Richa Ghosh (RCB) - 1.9 CR

Pooja Vastrakar (MI) - 1.9 CR

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) - 1.8 CR

Sophie Ecclestone (UP) - 1.8 CR

Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 1.7 CR

Yastika Bhatia (MI) - 1.5 CR

Renuka Thakur (RCB) - 1.5 CR

Marizanne Kapp (DC) - 1.5 CR

Devika Vaidya (UP) - 1.4 CR

Tahlia McGrath (UP) - 1.4 CR

Meg Lanning (DC) - 1.1 CR

Amelia Kerr (MI) - 1 CR

Shabnim Ismail (UP) - 1 CR

Most Expensive Indian Players (Ranked): Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Deepti Sharma (UP), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC), Shafali Verma (DC), Richa Ghosh (RCB), Pooja Vastrakar (MI), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Yastika Bhatia (MI), Renuka Thakur (RCB), Devika Vaidya (UP)

Most Expensive Overseas Players (Ranked): Ashleigh Gardner (GG), Nat Sciver (MI), Beth Mooney (GG), Sophie Ecclestone (UP), Ellyse Perry (RCB), Marizanne Kapp (DC), Tahlia McGrath (UP), Meg Lanning (DC), Amelia Kerr (MI), Shabnim Ismail (UP) - 1 CR