Women's U19 World Cup - Know the Indian team

The inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will kickstart in South Africa from Saturday with a total of 16 teams competing for the ultimate glory.



A 15-member Indian squad led by the experienced Shafali Verma will start the tournament as one of the hot favourties to be crowned the champions.

Here, we bring to you all you need to know about the Indian team at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Shafali Verma (C)

Age: 18

Role: Batter | Type: Right-handed

If there is a player in the Indian team who needs no introduction, it is skipper Shafali Verma. Having almost single handedly taken India to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup back in 2020, Verma knows a thing or two about the big match pressure. She has been rolling her arm over successfully as well recently and even returned with figures of 3/8 in four overs against Australia in the warmup match of the World Cup.

Shweta Sehrawat (VC)

Age: 18

Role: Batter | Type: Right-handed

The former captain of the India U19 team before Shafali Verma was thrust on to the position, Shweta Sehrawat is an attacking batter from Delhi. The youngster though has been struggled with the bat off late and has looked out of sorts in the series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Richa Ghosh

Age: 19

Role: Wicketkeeper | Type: Right-handed

Another experienced campaigner in the set-up, Richa Ghosh is a middle order batter who can also double up as a wicketkeeper. The West Bengal lass with a penchant for six-hitting was in a tremendous form in the senior team's recent T20I series against Australia.

G Trisha

Age: 17

Role: Batter | Type: Right-handed

Aged just 17, Gongadi Trisha is a prodigiously talented batter from Hyderabad. She has been playing U19 cricket since she was 12, but has struggled off late. Trisha can chip in with some effective leg-spin whenever needed.

Soumya Tiwari

Age: 17

Role: Batter | Type: Right-handed

Hailing from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Soumya Tiwari is a batter par excellence. She was in an excellent touch with the bat in the recent series against New Zealand, and can also bowl useful off-breaks.

Sonia Mehdiya

Age: 18

Role: Batting Allrounder | Type: Right hand bat/Off-spin

Sonia Mehdiya is a batting-allrounder, who bats in the lower middle order. The 18-year-old from Haryana is an exceptional hitter and also bowls economical off-breaks regularly.

Hurley Gala

Age: 16

Role: Allrounder | Type: Right-hand bat/Right arm Medium

Pace bowling all-rounders are a rarity in India, and Hurley Gala is one such rare commodity. Hailing from Mumbai, she can bowl anywhere in the innings and provide the much needed big hits batting lower down the order, giving her team the much needed stability.

Hrishita Basu

Age: 18

Role: Wicketkeeper | Type: Right-handed

One of the better wicketkeepers in the country across age-groups, Hrishita Basu is expected to play second fiddle to Richa Ghosh. She is no mug with the bat either and can play useful cameos lower down the order incase of a batting collapse.

Sonam Yadav

Age: 15

Role: Bowler | Type: Left arm orthodox

A classical left-arm spinner, Sonam Yadav is the youngest member of the Indian team. She has taken 9 wickets in her last eight outings for India U19 and has a knack of producing wickets when needed.

Mannat Kashyap

Age: 19

Role: Bowler | Type: Left arm orthodox

Another left arm spinner, Mannat Kashyap enjoyed a terrific series against New Zealand at home picking up 11 wickets. Her performances, however, dipped in the South Africa series and it would be interesting to see if she makes it to the first eleven.

Archana Devi

Age: 18

Role: Bowling Allrounder | Type: Right hand bat/Off Spin

Archana Devi is the first-choice off spinner for the Indian team. She has blown hot and cold with the ball recently but can be threatening on the bouncy South African pitches, thanks to her height. She can also pocket some handy runs lower down the order.

Parshavi Chopra

Age: 16

Role: Bowling Allrounder | Type: Right hand bat/Leg Spin

The front line leg-spinner in the squad, Parshavi Chopra hails from Uttar Pradesh. Besides her wicket taking ability in the middle overs, she is also a decent lower order batter.

Titas Sadhu

Age: 18

Role: Bowling Allrounder | Type: Right hand bat/Right arm Medium

A fast bowler from the land of Jhulan Goswami, Titas Sadhu can swing the ball early on to trouble the batters. Much like Archana and Chopra, she too can contribute with the bat, if needed.

Falak Naz

Age: 18

Role: Bowler | Type: Right arm Medium

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Falak Naz started playing cricket only when she was 12. The 18-year-old bowls at decent pace picked up 4 wickets in just two matches in the recent series against South Africa.

Shabnam MD

Age: 15

Role: Bowler | Type: Right arm Medium

The enforcer in chief of the Indian bowling unit, Shabnam MD hails from Andhra Pradesh. The second youngest member in the Indian squad, Shabnam has got the pace along with a high-arm action. She is considered to be the one to watch out for amongst the close followers of women's cricket in the country.

Nooshin Al Khadeer

Age: 41

Role: Coach

The former India cricketer, Nooshin Al Khadeer is the coach of the Indian U19 team for the World Cup. As a coach, she has conquered it all in the domestic circuit and has also won the Women's T20 Challenge.













