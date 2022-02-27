Women's World Cup LIVE: India v/s South Africa Warmup - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's World Cup warmup match against South Africa

It has been long since the Indian women's cricket team landed in New Zealand. They enter the World Cup on the back of a whitewash saving win against the White Ferns and would look to maintain the momentum in the first of their two warmup games against South Africa.

The Indian skipper, Mithali Raj, seemed confident despite the series loss against the Kiwis and mentioned that she knows her team combinations. This is the penultimate match before the World Cup for India and Raj would surely be hoping for a better show.

