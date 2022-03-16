Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur's takes a flying catch against England - WATCH

The Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur stunned the world with a sensational catch at mid-on earlier today in their clash against England at the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Though India lost the match by a margin of 4 wickets and more than 18 overs to spare, Kaur's grab to dismiss the English wicket-keeper Amy Jones stood out as one of the best moments of the day for India in the match.

Facing the left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jones tried to go aerial over mid-on, where Kaur was stationed. The batter only managed to miscue it from the inside-half of the bat and the ball travelled to Harmanpreet.

For a moment it looked as if the ball would clear the Indian fielder and Jones would survive in her bid to accelerate the scoring, but Harmanpreet had other ideas. The 33-year-old jumped full-length, stretched herself to the limit and pulled the catch out of thin air with a single hand as if she was flying.

Soon after the catch, Harmanpreet was in the center of attention again tried to make a dive to save a single and had her knee stuck on the ground. The star batter then walked off the field, giving India a major injury scare ahead of their clash against an in form Australia just a day after.



