Women's World Cup - Australia goes past a World Record of Indian men's team

The Australian women's cricket team has yet again set a world record in ODI cricket during the Women's World Cup 2022.

Skipper Meg Lanning's side has now successfully won 18 consecutive ODI matches (2018-22) while chasing and breaking the record of Rahul Dravid's Indian team who previously held the record of 17-match victory while batting second in 2005-06.

Australia comfortably beat South Africa by five wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/bBPINAG60n — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 22, 2022

Australia who has already qualified for the semifinals after earning 12 points, was up against South Africa in today's round-robin match.



The Proteas women set a target of 272 runs for the Aussies to chase as opener Laura Wolvaardt scored 90 runs and skipper Sunne Luus scored52.

The mighty Australians easily chased down the target to win the match by five wickets and 28 balls left. Skipper Meg Lanning scored an incredible 135 not out and led her side to a record-breaking win in ODI cricket.

A class above, our skipper 😍pic.twitter.com/RPZtOklEWw — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 22, 2022

In the past, the England women's team and New Zealand women's team had won 15 consecutive ODI games during the year 2008-09 and 2015-17, respectively.

