India v Pakistan: Five memorable encounters from Women's T20 World Cup

Known to produce high-octane thrillers, the neighbor rivalry will come to the forefront when the Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will take on Bismah Mahroof's Pakistan in their opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

We look back at five thrilling encounters from the India v Pakistan rivalry in the shortest format of the game:

Pakistan's All-round magic and India's failed experimentation- Asia Cup 2022

In the most recent encounter between two neighbors, Pakistan triumphed by 13 runs in the 2022 Asia Cup group stage.

In a match that was defined by the all-around brilliance of veteran Nida Dar, India was caught napping. Nida scored 56* and returned with figures of 2/23 to win the game for her country.

India experimented with their batting order and despite having the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana failed to chase the target of 138.

Smriti Mandhana and India's relentless bowling- Commonwealth Games 2022

India and Pakistan faced each other in the Commonwealth Games group stage.

In a game reduced to 18 overs, Pakistan collapsed from 50/1 to 99/10 aided by some brilliant fielding from India. The Indian fielders inflicted three run-outs to bundle their neighbors on 99.

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana decided to take the chase in her hands as she scored 2/3rd of the runs off 100 run target. She hit eight fours and three sixes to power India to a famous win.

Deady spin web of Pakistan- T20 World Cup 2012

On a slow pitch in Galle, the 2012 World Cup encounter between both teams was a low-scoring affair.

A complete bowling performance from the Indian team saw Pakistan getting restricted to 98/9 in 20 overs asking India to chase 99 runs.

Led by Nida Dar, the spinners of Pakistan strangled Indian batters so much that Mithali Raj had a strike rate of 55. India could never recover from the discipline and regular wickets.

Pakistan won by just one run after restricting India to 97/8 after 20 overs. This was the first-ever win for Pakistan over the more glorious neighbors.

Punam Raut's grit and disciplined bowling- Asia Cup 2012

The final of the 2012 Asia Cup in China was a very low-scoring affair.

In the summit clash of the tournament, India decided to bat first. India was stunned by the spin trio of Sana Mir, Bismah Mahroof, and Mariam Hassan. The trio accounted for eight wickets for India and gave way to only 35 runs in 11 overs.

Punam Raut scored a gritty 25 to take India to 81.

Pakistan imploded while chasing due to India's counterattack. India restricted Pakistan to 63/10 and lifted the Asia Cup title.

The Priyanka Roy genius- T20 World Cup 2009

First-ever India v Pakistan was decided by a brilliant individual performance.

Not many fans will remember Priyanka Roy today, but her bowling and fielding effort in the 2009 T20 World Cup against Pakistan will be a part of history always.

Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan had no idea what hit them. The leg spin of Priyanka Roy was too much to handle for Pakistan as she ran through the batting line-up taking five wickets and three catches.

India chased down the target of 76 runs with 14 balls to remain as Anjum Chopra scored half the target.

Priyanka might have played her last game in 2011 but this performance will remain a highlight of her career.