Women’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, Where to Watch

The inaugural edition of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women’s (T20) Emerging Asia Cup is set to be hosted by Hong Kong from 12th June, 2023 to 21st June, 2023. The tournament will feature two groups and eight teams (the A teams of four nations with ODI status along with four associate nations).



Group A comprises India A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Meanwhile, Group B comprises Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, United Arab Emirates and Nepal (Thailand A was replaced by Nepal with the former facing visa issues).

India Squad

Shweta Sehrawat (C), Soumya Tiwari (VC), Kanika Ahuja, B Anusha, Uma Chetry (WK), Parshavi Chopra, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Gongadi, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

What to expect from India?

Captain Shweta Sehrawat is coming off a tremendous campaign at the ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup where she was the top-scorer, amassing 297 runs in 7 innings (AVG: 99, Highest Score: 92) along with three stellar half-centuries.

The Delhi women’s team cricketer was the Vice-Captain of India’s U-19 Women’s T20 team and a pivotal factor behind India’s World Cup triumph. She is set to lead the women in blue from the front and add another trophy to her cabinet.

Parshavi Chopra could also be the trump card up India’s sleeve. The 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was India’s highest wicket-taker at the ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup where she was also the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

With a mix of experienced campaigners and potential-laden youngsters waiting to capitalize on their opportunity, India can be considered as favourites to win the inaugural edition of the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup.

India's Fixtures

13th June, 2023 (11:00 AM) HONG KONG vs INDIA Mission Road Ground, Kowloon 15th June, 2023 (11:00 AM) INDIA A vs NEPAL Mission Road Ground, Kowloon 17th June, 2023 (11:00 AM) INDIA A vs PAKISTAN A Mission Road Ground, Kowloon

Knockout Fixtures

Group A toppers will meet runners-up of Group B in semi-final 1 whereas, Group B toppers will meet runners-up of Group A in semi-final 2 to earn a spot in the final of 2023 ACC Women's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

19th June, 2023 (06:30 AM) Semi-final 1 (A1 vs B2) Mission Road Ground, Kowloon 19th June, 2023 (11:00 AM) Semi-final 2 (B1 vs A2) Mission Road Ground, Kowloon 21st June, 2023 (06:30 AM) Final Mission Road Ground, Kowloon

Where to Watch?

Live streams of all the matches will readily be available at the FanCode app and website.

