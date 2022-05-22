Women's T20 Challenge - Trailblazers v/s Supernovas - Preview, Predicted 11, When to Watch, Live Stream

Returning to the fold after a gap of one year, the Women's T20 Challenge will kickstart today with the defending champions Trailblazers taking on the last edition's finalist Supernovas. It is a battle of Goliath v/s Goliath as the two time winners Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur try to extract revenge over Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers for the final of the last edition in the first match of the season.

Head to Head

The Trailblazers and Supernovas have gone head to head a total of four times in the previous three editions, including an all-important final. Though there is nothing to separate the two teams in head to had encounters, the Trailblazers might have the edge considering the fact that they had the better of Supernovas in the final back in 2020.

Total Matches Played - 4

Won by Supernovas - 2

Won by Trailblazers - 2

Pitch and weather conditions

The MCA stadium in Pune is usually known for it's good batting surface. But, with two months of continuous IPL action, the pitch might have slowed down a bit. This might keep the spinners and slower bowlers in the game, while making it difficult for batters. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first, if so.

Predicted 11

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

When to Watch?

The first match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 between Supernovas and Trailblazers is expected to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network, who have the official broadcasting rights for the event.

LIVE Stream

Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster, you can also LIVE stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.