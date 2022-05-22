Women's T20 Challenge - Preview, Schedule, Teams, When to Watch, Live Stream

The three-team Women's T20 challenge makes a return to the fold after a gap of one year. Started off as an exhibition event in 2018, this edition will be the first-ever without the presence of Indian veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

While Indian T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead her Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers with all-rounder Deepti Sharma taking over the reins of Velocity from Mithali Raj.

The Trailblazers, come into the five-day event as the defending champions having denied the Supernovas a hat-trick of titles at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium back in 2020. After three editions of the event, Velocity remains the only side to have not lifted the Women's T20 Challenge Trophy.

Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

What are the squads for Women's T20 Challenge?

The BCCI have selected total of 48 players, including a total of 12 overseas and 36 Indian domestic cricketers for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. They are divided into teams of 16 players each, with 4 overseas players in every team.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Dunkley, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, K.P. Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

What is the schedule for Women's T20 Challenge?

23rd May - Trailblazers v/s Supernovas

24th May - Supernovas v/s Velocity

26th May - Velocity v/s Trailblazers

28th May - Final

When to watch the Women's T20 Challenge?

All the matches will kick start at 7:30 pm IST except for the second game between Supernovas and Velocity, which will happen at 3:30pm IST.

Where to Watch the Women's T20 Challenge?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the Women's T20 Challenge on the Star Sports Network.

LIVE Stream

Since Star Sports are the official broadcasters for the event, you can also LIVE stream all the matches on Disney+Hotstar.















