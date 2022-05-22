Women's T20 Challenge: 5 players to watch out for

The Women's T20 Challenge comes back to the fold after a year long hiatus from Monday. The three-team event will be held without the two Indian veterans - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for the first time ever.

With the talks of a full fledged Women's IPL starting next year doing rounds, this edition of the Women's T20 Challenge is expected to serve as a platform for unknown quantities from across the country to prove their worth.

Here, we take a look at five-players you should watch out for at Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire shot to fame with her explosive batting at the recently concluded Senior Women's T20. The 26-year-old's 76 ball 162 for Nagaland in the tournament made her the first Indian ever to score more than 150 in a T20 innings. With the Indian women's team in a constant search of a big hitter, Navgire might just quite be the next big thing. She will be seen representing the Deepti Sharma-led Velocity.

Sujata Malik

Hailing from the state of Odisha, Sujata Malik is a right-arm pace bowler who has been playing for senior domestic for almost 12 years. She was the second highest wicket taker at the Senior Women's T20 with 11 scalps and boasted of an economy rate of under six runs per over. Though she is expected to warm the bench for Trialblazers in presence of Renuka Singh and Arundati Reddy, a good show in whatever little opportunity she might get could propel her into recognition.

V Chandu

V Chandu has been one of the more consistent players in Indian domestic circuit since her debut way back in the 2014 season. The off-spinner seems to have taken her game to the next level as she finished with 8 wickets in the Senior Women's T20. Someone who can shoulder the new ball duties as well, V Chandu will be plying her trade under Smriti Mandhana for the Supernovas.

Aarti Kedar

A left-arm spinner from Maharashtra, Aarti Kedar was the highest-wicket taker in the recently concluded Senior Women's T20. She was one of the vital cog in the wheel for her state team, who finished as runners up in the event. She will be seen playing for Deepti Sharma's Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge.

Rashi Kanojia

A left-arm seamer from Uttar Pradesh, Rashi Kanojia has previously been selected for the India camp in 2021. With 8 wickets in the Senior Women's T20, Kanojia has shown she has the skills to succeed and will be seen playing for Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas.