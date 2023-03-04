WPL - Points, Points Table, Standings, Net Run Rate

The first-ever Women's Premier League will start with the opening game played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

A total of 20 games will be played in the group stage with the top-ranked team going to finals directly and second and third-ranked teams playing an eliminator.

Take a look at the WPL points table here:

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0 2 Gujarat Giants 0 0 0 0 0 3 UP Warriorz 0 0 0 0 0 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 5 Delhi Capitals` 0 0 0 0 0







