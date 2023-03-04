Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
WPL - Points, Points Table, Standings, Net Run Rate
Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).
The first-ever Women's Premier League will start with the opening game played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
A total of 20 games will be played in the group stage with the top-ranked team going to finals directly and second and third-ranked teams playing an eliminator.
Take a look at the WPL points table here:
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gujarat Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|UP Warriorz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Delhi Capitals`
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
