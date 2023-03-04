Log In
Women's Cricket

WPL - Points, Points Table, Standings, Net Run Rate

Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

Cricket, Womens Cricket, WPL, 2023
WPL Logo (Source: BCCI India, Wikipedia)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 March 2023 1:30 PM GMT

The first-ever Women's Premier League will start with the opening game played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

A total of 20 games will be played in the group stage with the top-ranked team going to finals directly and second and third-ranked teams playing an eliminator.

Take a look at the WPL points table here:

PositionTeamMatches PlayedWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
1Mumbai Indians00000
2Gujarat Giants00000
3UP Warriorz00000
4Royal Challengers Bangalore00000
5Delhi Capitals`00000



