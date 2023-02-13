Meet Mallika SagarAdvani, the auctioneer for WPL 2023 auction

India is almost on the verge of witnessing the first-ever Women's Indian Premier League, named as the Women's Premier League (WPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It seems fitting that the person auctioning the players off at the upcoming auction is a woman, right?

Hence, the BCCI appointed the services of experienced auctioneer Mallika Sagar Advani for the mega event.

It is first time a female auctioneer has been hired to oversee a big cricket auction in India. The WPL auction is going to be a thrilling occasion, with the top female cricket players in the country competing for the biggest bids.

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Mallika Sagar is a Mumbai-based art collector for Modern and Contemporary Indian art and partner in Art India Consultants firm. Mallika is an experienced auctioneer who regularly conducts auction at Mumbai-based Arts auction house Pundoles.

Although this is not the first time Mallika will be overseeing a sports auction. She was the auctioneer of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions.

Since the inaugral IPL auction, international auctioneers Richard Madley and Hugh Edmeades have been part of the auction with Charu Sharma stepping in 2022 IPL auctions.

Details of WPL Auction

The five teams will have a purse of 12 crore and their minimum spend should be 9 crore.

The teams need to have minimum 15 players and maximum 18 players in their squad with maximum of 6 foreign players. A total of 448 players will go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai for WPL auctions.

