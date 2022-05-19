No country for women: T20 Challenge schedule shows how India values women cricketers

The women's IPL is finally set to see the light of day next year, but on the last year of the 'Women's T20 Challenge' - the stepsister of the men's IPL - the scheduling of the matches has sent alarm bells ringing. Perhaps the schedule is even symptomatic of how men and women are still expected to meet different standards in the field of play and beyond.



Similar to its previous editions, BCCI has crammed the four matches between the three arbitrarily-selected teams in the middle of the men's IPL. However, what is even more troubling is that one of the teams is scheduled to play an afternoon match immediately after playing an evening match the day before. Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas will face Trailblazers on the evening of May 23, and then again take the field against Velocity on May 24 at 3.30 PM — that too in the searing Pune heat. This would mean Harmanpreet's team will get less than 16 hours (considering their first match will end at 11.30 PM on May 23) to recover and perform well enough to make it to the final. Over the last two months, almost 70 matches have been played already in the men's IPL between the ten teams, with there being a minimum gap between consecutive fixtures of one day. What could have gone so wrong in scheduling four matches so that the same courtesy could not be extended to the women cricketers? While there have been some voices of concern raised over the matter, they have been too few.

I'd like the BCCI to tell one of the 10 men's teams to play one match at 7:30 pm and the next at 3:30 pm the next afternoon. All this in end May in Pune!

Thanks @Rahulm2604. https://t.co/8C8owGvLfa — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 18, 2022

It's almost crazy how bad the women's cricket is handled in this country. Supernovas to play one game at 7.30pm then play the next game at 3.30 pm the next day. What's sad is that nobody even raises any objection about this. https://t.co/f7VMKzcXIR — Arnab Seal (@arnabsTOI) May 18, 2022



