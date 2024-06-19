Smriti Mandhana equals Mithali Raj's record of most ODI centuries for India

Swashbuckling Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has notched up her second consecutive century and seventh overall in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODI) at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

She now shares the record for the most ODI centuries for India Women with Mithali Raj, both having seven.

SMRITI MANDHANA EQUALS MITHALI RAJ FOR MOST HUNDREDS BY AN INDIAN IN WODIs...!!!!- She equalled from just 84 innings. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lm6MgKY4YO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2024

Mandhana, known for her elegant strokeplay and solidity as India's opening batter, reached her century at almost a run-a-ball pace. The stylish left-hander achieved this milestone with a stroke wide of cover off a tossed-up delivery.

Mandhana, who hit her sixth century against South Africa in the first ODI held in Bengaluru, achieved her first ODI century on home soil. In the Bengaluru match, Mandhana scored 136 off 120 balls before being caught and bowled.

Smriti Mandhana hit 12 boundaries and a six in her 136-run knock to keep the scoreboard ticking, especially after India's slow start. The entire crowd at Chinnaswamy Stadium was up and about when Mandhana was batting, and they gave her a standing ovation when she got out. The crowd loves her even more as she captained the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team to their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title.

Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur brought up her sixth ODI century, remaining unbeaten at 103 off 88 balls, helping to post a formidable total of 325. Harmanpreet stood tall with Mandhana in the middle overs, providing her with good support to reach her century before smashing one herself.

List of Indian Women Cricketers with the most centuries in ODIs