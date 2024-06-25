Women's Asia Cup 2024: The date of India v Pakistan fixture changed

The Women's Asia Cup T20 Championships will start with an exciting clash between India and Pakistan on July 19th in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.



The revised fixture will feature the mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan on the first day of the Women's Asia Cup T20 Championships, according to an announcement made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday.

The match between India and their arch-rival Pakistan was initially scheduled for July 21st but was rescheduled to July 19th. India was initially set to play the UAE on July 19th, but that match has been moved to July 21st.

Here is the updated schedule for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Brace yourselves for an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia. Mark your calendars, as it is going to kick off on July 19th, 2024, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka!#WomensAsiaCup2024 #ACC pic.twitter.com/GGBITRFCIv — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 25, 2024

India and Pakistan Drawn Together in Group A



Defending champions India have been grouped with arch-rivals Pakistan, along with the UAE and Nepal, in Group A. This nine-day tournament will feature eight teams, an increase from the previous edition.

Unlike last time, the teams are divided into two groups. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals on July 26, with the final set for July 28.

All-Women Affair

The Asia Cup, set to feature an all-women umpire panel as in the previous edition, is a significant event leading up to the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Bangladesh starting in September.