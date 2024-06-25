Women's Cricket
Women's Asia Cup 2024: The date of India v Pakistan fixture changed
The women's Asia Cup T20 C'ship starts with a mouth-watering clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.
The Women's Asia Cup T20 Championships will start with an exciting clash between India and Pakistan on July 19th in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
The revised fixture will feature the mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan on the first day of the Women's Asia Cup T20 Championships, according to an announcement made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday.
The match between India and their arch-rival Pakistan was initially scheduled for July 21st but was rescheduled to July 19th. India was initially set to play the UAE on July 19th, but that match has been moved to July 21st.
India and Pakistan Drawn Together in Group A
Defending champions India have been grouped with arch-rivals Pakistan, along with the UAE and Nepal, in Group A. This nine-day tournament will feature eight teams, an increase from the previous edition.
Unlike last time, the teams are divided into two groups. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals on July 26, with the final set for July 28.
All-Women Affair
The Asia Cup, set to feature an all-women umpire panel as in the previous edition, is a significant event leading up to the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Bangladesh starting in September.