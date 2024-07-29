Women's Asia Cup 2024: India lose to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup finals

India women lost the 2024 Women's Asia Cup finals to hosts Sri Lanka by eight wickets, owing to the batting brilliance of captain Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama, on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Chasing 166, Sri Lankan batters put on expert display of how to chase down a total, cruising to an eight-wicket victory and claiming the Asia Cup in front of the home supporters

Earlier, batting first, India's vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana was at her usual best as she notched up another fifty, scoring 60 in 47 balls.

But none of the other batters in the top order were able to get going, with Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur all falling cheaply.

Towards the end, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghost provided a flourish enabling India to end up with a competitive total of 165-6 in 20 overs.

Jemimah scored 29 runs in 16 balls and Richa was unbeaten on 30 on 14 balls.

Sugandika Kumari was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, conceding just 23 runs in her four overs albeit going wicketless. Kavisha Dilhari claimed two scalps, and Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, and Chamari Athapaththu all picked one wicket each.

In the run chase, Chamari and Harshitha stitched up a brilliant 87-run partnership, before Kavisha Dilhari applied the finishing touches with a quick-fire 30 run in 16 balls.

Having dominated the semi-finals, India would be extremely disappointed with how the finals turned out but would look to take the positives and learn from the mistakes.