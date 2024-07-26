2024 Women's Asia Cup: India storm into the final, defeats Bangladesh

The Indian women's cricket team cruised to a 10-wicket victory and secured a berth in the final of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup, beating Bangladesh in a one-sided semi-final in Sri Lanka on Friday.

Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav starred with the ball, restricting the Bangladeshi batters to just 80, before the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put up an unbeaten 83-run partnership to seal the chase in just 11 overs.

Smriti scored yet another half-century as she hit three consecutive boundaries to confirm India's victory.

﻿Domination from ball one



Although India lost the toss and were asked to field first, Renuka Singh applied the brakes inside the powerplay by picking up two wickets.

India altogether took three wickets in the first six overs and derailed the Bangladeshi innings.

The Indians kept chipping away wickets and Radha Yadav, the wily left arm spinner came into the foray and picked up three scalps to her name, finishing with 3/14 in her four overs.

Renuka was the pick of the bowlers, with a brilliant 3/10 in her four overs.

Bangladesh ended up with just 80 runs in 20 overs, losing eight wickets in the process.

In response, the dynamic Indian opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma played the perfect knock, completing the chase themselves in eleven overs.

Vice-captain Smriti was in sublime touch, notching up another half century in the process while Shafali played second fiddle largely.

Smriti ended with 55 runs (39b, 9x4s, 1x6) and Shafali scored 26 runs (28b, 2x4s).

﻿What next for the Indian team

﻿The Indian team will face the winner of the second semi-finals between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which will take place tomorrow.

The finals will take place on Sunday, 28th July, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

