Women's World Cup 2022: Top 5 moments of the Indian team in World Cup history

Chalking a steep upward slope, the Indian women's cricket team has grown from strength to strength, with two runners-up showings at the ODI World Cup to pat themselves on the back for.



Ably steered by veterans Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue continue to inspire with their performance on the field.

Captain Mithali Raj discusses India's preparation, goals for #CWC22 and the desire to win their first ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 🏆

Scheduled to begin from 4th March, the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is just around the corner where Mithali Raj and co. will be on the lookout for creating more history and getting their hands on the elusive trophy.



Here are the top 5 moments of the Indian women's cricket team in the World Cup's history:



1. Shubhangi Kulkarni at the 1982 Women's World Cup

Shubhangi Kulkarni had the best bowling average in the 1982 Women's World Cup collecting her wickets at 11.70. She was the third-highest wicket-taker through the tournament with a total of 20 wickets.

2. India reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 1997

Led by captain Pramila Bhatt, the Women in Blue ventured into the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 1997, playing on home soil. Making it one of the turning points in the history of women's cricket in India, the women's team reached the last four stages, alongside England, Australia and New Zealand.

3. Neetu David's 20 wickets at the 2005 World Cup