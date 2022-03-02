Women's Cricket
Women's World Cup 2022: Top 5 moments of the Indian team in World Cup history
The Indian women's cricket team has gifted us with wonderful moments at the World Cup - here's taking a look at some of the best from the past editions.
Chalking a steep upward slope, the Indian women's cricket team has grown from strength to strength, with two runners-up showings at the ODI World Cup to pat themselves on the back for.
Ably steered by veterans Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue continue to inspire with their performance on the field.
Scheduled to begin from 4th March, the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is just around the corner where Mithali Raj and co. will be on the lookout for creating more history and getting their hands on the elusive trophy.
Here are the top 5 moments of the Indian women's cricket team in the World Cup's history:
1. Shubhangi Kulkarni at the 1982 Women's World Cup
Shubhangi Kulkarni had the best bowling average in the 1982 Women's World Cup collecting her wickets at 11.70. She was the third-highest wicket-taker through the tournament with a total of 20 wickets.
2. India reached the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 1997
Led by captain Pramila Bhatt, the Women in Blue ventured into the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 1997, playing on home soil. Making it one of the turning points in the history of women's cricket in India, the women's team reached the last four stages, alongside England, Australia and New Zealand.
3. Neetu David's 20 wickets at the 2005 World Cup
The 2005 World Cup was one of the most successful ones for the Indian women's cricket team. Neetu David was the highest wicket-taker in the 2005 Women's World Cup tournament. Her 20 wickets were the greatest number of wickets taken by a player in the tournament. Neetu David currently ranks second in the highest number of wickets taken by a player list. She was also the first bowler for India to take 100 wickets in Women's ODIs.
4. Mithali Raj's 91* at the Ind v. New Zealand semi-final of the 2005 World Cup
Mithali Raj delivered one of her finest performances in the semi-final of the 2005 Women's World Cup in spite of suffering from a knee injury. Her 91* off 104 was one of those crucial knocks in a situation of pressure that helped India secure a place in the finals of the tournament by clinching a victory over New Zealand.
5. Harmanpreet Kaur's unforgettable 171 against Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final
Harmanpreet Kaur in that semi-final against Australia delivered one of the finest performances comprising 20 fours and seven sixes as the right-handed Kaur scored a brilliant 171 runs off 115 balls in the One Day International World Cup semi-final against Australia giving a major boost to India to make it to the finals of the World Cup for the second time.