Women's T20 Challenge - Supernovas v/s Velocity - Preview, Predicted 11, When to Watch, Live Stream

After crushing Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers by 49 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas will play the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 against Velocity will on Tuesday. Backed by Pooja Vastrakar's superb bowling spell of 4/12 — her best in T20 cricket, Supernovas registered the biggest win in the history of the tournament. Velocity will be playing their first game of the season. During the last season of the tournament, they were led by Mothali Raj and managed to win 1 out of 2 matches and finished in the third position in the points table.

This time, they would be led by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and have an experienced squad at their side. The 24-year-old was named vice-captain of the Indian side during the women in blues' ODI series against New Zealand in February 2022. While Deepti has captained in domestic cricket in the past, this would be the first time she'll lead a side with several international stars at the top level. With the likes of Kiran Navgire and Shafali Verma in the side, Velocity would be vying to pose a stern test against the Supernovas.

Head to Head



The Supernovas and Velocity have played each other thrice in the previous editions, including an all-important final in 2019 where the Supernovas emerged as the champions. Supernovas have a one-win edge over Velocity, but Velocity would try to capitalise on Supernovas' tight roster today, as they will be playing the match on Tuesday without enough time to recover. Total Matches Played - 3 Won by Supernovas - 2 Won by Velocity - 1 Predicted 11

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

When to Watch?

The second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 between Supernovas and Velocity will start at 3:30 PM IST. Where to Watch? You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcasting partner for the event. LIVE Stream Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster, you can also LIVE stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.



