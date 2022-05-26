Women's T20 Challenge: Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers set highest-ever score in tournament history

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers have made their way into the record books after the team notched the highest-ever score in the history of the Women's T20 Challenge tournament, which is currently in its fourth and final edition.

Setting a massive target of 191 for Deepti Sharma's Velocity to chase down, Trailblazers played a stunning inning with S. Meghana and Jemimah Rodrigues rising to the occasion and scoring half-centuries each to create this piece of history.

Before this, the highest score made by a team was 163 - which Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas scored on the opening day of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge on this Monday itself, against Trailblazers.

Having obviously taken inspiration from that, Smriti Mandhana's girls played brilliantly today, going all-out with their boundaries with S. Meghana scoring a whopping 73 off 47 balls before Sneh Rana bowled her out and Kate Cross caught it. Meanwhile, Jemimah scored 66 off 44 balls and was bowled out by Khaka and caught by Sneh Rana.



Although captain Smriti Mandhana only managed to score 1, Jemimah and S. Meghana struck a beautiful partnership to help take the team to a high score of 190 on the board, with only 5 wickets lost.

That said, the Velocity side also misfielded, dropping costly catches, which contributed to the score being this high.

The winner of this match will be through to the finals of the Women's T20 Challenge and will take on Supernovas, who have already qualified.