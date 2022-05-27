Women's T20 Challenge FINAL - Supernovas v/s Velocity - Preview, Predicted 11, When to watch, live Stream

With the conclusion of the league stages of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022, Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas are set to meet Deepti Sharma's Velocity in an electrifying final on Saturday evening.

After the three teams — Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity — played one game against each other in the league stage where each lost one and won one game. Supernovas reached the final of the tournament backed by their strong run rate which they earned after defeating Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers by 49 runs. Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets for just 12 runs in the match, which sufficed to restrict Trailblazers to 114 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing 164.

In their second match, Supernovas faced Velocity where the latter successfully chased down the highest run of 151 backed by Shafali Verma's blitzkrieg of 51 runs and another half-century by Laura Wolvaardt.

Velocity faced Trailblazers in the third match of the group stages. The Trailblazers, who were languishing at the bottom of the table after their 49-run defeat against Supernovas, needed to restrict Velocity to a score below 158 runs after scoring a total of 190 runs. Though Velocity lost the match, they managed to score 174 and knocked out the defending champions. Debutant Kiran Navgire shone for Velocity picking up the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament in just 25 deliveries.

As Supernovas and Velocity will once again meet in the final, some flares are expected to unfold at the Maharashtra Cricket Academy ground on Saturday.

Head to Head The Supernovas and Velocity have played each other four times, including this season. They met each other in an all-important final in 2019 where the Supernovas emerged as the champions. Both teams have registered two wins. Total Matches Played - 4

Won by Supernovas - 2 Won by Velocity - 2 Predicted 11 Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane When to Watch?

The final match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 between Supernovas and Velocity will start at 7:30 PM IST on 28 May 2022. Where to Watch? You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcasting partner for the event. LIVE Stream Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster, you can also LIVE stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.



