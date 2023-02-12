Who will be the most expensive foreign buys at the WPL Auctions?

The auctions for the inaugural edition of the sister league of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Women's Premier League, or WPL, is all set to be held on Monday.



Who, What, When and Where? A total of 409 players will be a part of the auction, which is set to be held tomorrow, February 13, at the Jio World Convention Center at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Out of these, 246 are from India and 163 are overseas players (including 8 from associate nations). The five-team squads can have 15–18 players with up to six overseas players, totaling a maximum of 90 slots. The auction purse for each franchise is set at INR 12 crore. And a total of 24 players, including 10 Indians, are listed in the top bracket with the highest base price. Who could be the biggest Foreign buys?

Tahlia McGrath





The current No. 1 batter in the T20 format, the Australian all-rounder, will be sought after for both her magic with the bat and the ball. She made her T20I debut in 2021, and is relatively new to the international arena, but her game speaks otherwise.



Sophie Ecclestone





The England cricketer, Sophie Ecclestone is currently the No.1 Bowler in the T20I format. She made her debut at the young age of 17, and became the top bowler at just the age of 20. The slow left arm spinner is renowned for her accuracy and economy. She holds the record for the most wickets taken lbw - 21- in the format.

Ashleigh Gardner





The Aussie all-rounder is No.1 All-Rounder in T20I Rankings began her international career in 2017. With numerous records, there is a high chance that the right hand batter and right arm off break bowler will be on the highest buys at this year's WPL auctions scheduled tomorrow.



Sophie Devine





All Rounder Rank No.3, Batter No.4, and the list goes on for Sophie Devine. She is a double international, having represented New Zealand in both hockey and cricket. She started out as a seam bowler, but soon began batting. Ever since her 145 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup opener, her performance and place on the team has been consistent. The right hand medium pacer gives an extra dimension with the ball, and will too be sought after at the auctions.

Hayley Matthews





The West Indies all rounder, Hayley Matthews, is ranked 4th on the T20I All-Rounder Rankings, made her international debut for West Indies in 2014 and has impressed the global audience right from the outset. She will be sought after for her round the field performance, and as a probably captaincy option.