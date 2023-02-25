"We will come back strongly" — Harmanpreet Kaur's message to fans

A day after India's heartbreaking exit from the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, captain Harmanpreet Kaur put out a heartfelt message for the fans and assured them of a strong comeback from the women in blue.

Taking to her Twitter account late on Friday night, Harmanpreet tweeted, "This is for our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey."

"I know as a cricket fan it's sad to see your team lose. All I can say is we will come back strongly and put a great show out there," she added.





India were, on Thursday, knocked out of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup following a hard-fought 5-run loss against the favourties Australia in the semifinal.

The women in blue were on course to win the match for a major part, but an Harmanpreet Kaur's unfortunate run-out in the 15th over derailed India's spirited chase.