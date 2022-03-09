"You are the loser if you don't watch Women's World Cup" — R Ashwin to fans: WATCH

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the most vocal supporters of women's cricket in India. The second-highest wicket-taker for India in test cricket has once again come forward and urged fans to watch and support the ongoing Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Amidst the controversy of top Indian men cricketers relying on paid advertisements to showcase their support for the Indian women's team, Ashwin's statement in support of the women's game has garnered a lot of praises on the internet.

"If you are not following the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup, you are the real loser," Ashwin can be heard saying on his YouTube channel in Tamil.

"The exhibition of stroke-play and performances under pressure in the New Zealand versus West Indies game and the Australia versus England game was exceptional," the 35-year-old further adds.

Proving Ashwin right was yet another match between West Indies and defending champions England as the former went on to pocket a thriller earlier today.

The video, which is now viral across social media platforms, seems to have shot after an early end to the first Test match between the Indian and Sri Lankan men in Mohali.