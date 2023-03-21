WATCH: Smriti Mandhana turns bowler in RCB's final WPL match

In what can only be termed as a rarest of the rare circumstance, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana decided to roll her arm over in the team's final Women's Premier League (WPL) against the Mumbai Indians.

With the result of the contest already decided, Mandhana decided to bring herself into the attack during the 17th over of Mumbai Indians' chase.

Bowling her off-spinners, the 26-year-old dropped her first delivery short and down the leg and was duly dispatched to the backward square-leg boundary by New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr.

The next delivery - a half volley, was drilled straight to the fielder at cover. The third one followed the same suit before the fourth delivery slipped down the leg-side and ran to the fine leg boundary for five wides.





Mandhana finished with figures of 0/9 in three deliveries as RCB brought down curtains on their inaugural WPL campaign.

What is to be noted here is the fact that Smriti Mandhana has never bowled a single delivery in her almost a decade long international career.

Much like her team, Smriti endured a disappointing run in the WPL scoring mere 151 runs in 8 matches. She was the costliest buy of the first-ever WPL player auction.