WATCH: Smriti Mandhana reacts to her WPL auction bid

Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out a massive amount of 3.4 crore to secure the services of Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is currently in South Africa with the Indian team for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

However, Mandhana and her teammates were huddled around eagerly, watching on the ongoing Women's Premier League auction, waiting for their names going under the hammer and getting scooped up by one of the five teams in the inaugural edition.

It was a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore for Smriti, but the latter won it at the end. The 26-year-old was visibly ecstatic after the bidding war as she celebrated with her Indian teammates.

Mandhana will be joined by the likes of Australia's Ellyse Perry and New Zealand's Sophie Devine in the RCB camp at the Women's Premier League.

Watch the heartwarming moment:

Reactions of Smriti Mandhana and whole Indian team 🔥🔥🔥#WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/zHnzwVVPDd — Asheesh (@Asheesh00007) February 13, 2023



