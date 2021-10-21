WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and others groove fans with their viral dance video

Indian women cricketers are creating a stir at Australia's ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). While most cricket fans are charged up for the Men's T20 World Cup, eight Indian female cricketers are getting to live their dreams in WBBL.



While they are shining on the field, their off-field presence is also making waves. Cricketer Jemimah Rodriguez has sparked something viral for Indian cricket fans. In a video on her Instagram handle, five Indian cricketers can be seen dancing to a reel on the song 'In the ghetto'.

The players in the video are Jemimah, Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav.





Jemimah wrote along with the post, "Tried the 'In Da Getto' reel with the gang! Let us know in the comments what you'll think about it."

The post has since garnered over 110,000 likes on Instagram.

In the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur play for Melbourne, while Smriti Mandhana plays for Sydney and Poonam Yadav is playing for Hobart. The Instagram reel posted on Tuesday received much appreciation from the cricket fans as well as other members of the India Women's cricket team. Indian player Harleen Deol took to the comments section and termed the video as a cute one and welcomed Harmanpreet Kaur to the gang.





