WATCH: Shafali Verma breaks down after winning the U19 World Cup

Indian captain Shafali Verma broke down as her team lifted the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup title in Potchefstroom. The Indian eves defeated England by 7 wickets in the final to be crowned the champions.

Speaking at the post match presentation, captain Verma broke down multiple times with happiness.

"Thanks to the staff for backing us everyday," Shafali Verma broke down.

"They kept telling them that we are here to win the World Cup, thanks to them we are here," she added.









Shafali Verma became just the fifth Indian captain after Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, and Yash Dhull to lift the U19 World Cup trophy.