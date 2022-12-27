WATCH: Shafali Verma calls back SA batter after run out

Newly appointed Indian U19 Women's team captain Shafali Verma showed good spirit when she called South African batter Jemma Botha back after she was run out at non-striker's end by Mannat Kashyap.

While chasing the target of 138 in first T20I between the both teams, South Africa were reeling at 65/7 after 16.3 overs when Mannat Kashyap took off the bails on non-strikers end while Botha was trying to gain extra advantage.

Watch the incident here:

Hi everyone, Mannat Kashyap 😛 pic.twitter.com/4L0yeDHYpI — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) December 27, 2022

After the on-field umpire gave Botha out, Indian captain Shafali Verma decided to call the batter back.

Botha remained not out at 10 off 14 as India restricted South Africa to 83/8 to win the first match by 54 runs.

This is not the first time that Mannat Kashyap has attempted a run out at non-striker's end.

In recently concluded series against New Zealand, Mannat Kashyap tried getting NZ batter Izzy Gaze in similar fashion but Gaze was well inside the crease.

Watch the incident here:

India's Mannat Kashyap tried running out Izzy Gaze today.



Izzy Gaze made it in time.#CricketTwitter #U19T20Series pic.twitter.com/n35cPnSGkn — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 6, 2022



