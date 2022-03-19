WATCH: Pooja Vastrakar hits the biggest six of the Women's World Cup

India posted a massive total of 277 in their ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia. It started off with a century stand between captain Mithali Raj and the young Yastika Bhatia for India, before vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar applied the finishing touches.

While all three of Raj, Bhatia and Kaur chipped in with vital half-centuries for India, Vastrakar once again shone bright with a brilliant cameo with the bat. The 22-year-old 34 off just 28 deliveries in an innings which includes a boundary and two sixes.

Vastrakar, who has been enjoying a splendid World Cup, once again found herself in the news for all the right reasons as she hit the biggest six of the tournament.

Facing the veteran Meghan Schutt in the penultimate over of the Indian innings, Vastrakar came up with a massive 81m hit to leave fans across the globe in awe.

Schutt missed her length by a small margin and the Indian made the most out of it. She stretched her long hands and lofted an in slot delivery to the long-on boundary, where a spectator caught her quite cleanly in the crowd.





