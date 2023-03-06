WATCH: Kiran Navgire bats with Dhoni's name on bat in WPL; family watches match on mobile

Kiran Navgire, on Sunday, scored a brilliant half century for the UP Warriorz in their thrilling victory against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

While the 27-year-old's innings was overshadowed by Australian Grace Harris' terrific hitting to win the match for the Warriorz, what stood out was something scribbled on Navgire's bat.

The Solapur lass, who was batting without a sponsor, had the name of the legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni written on it.

As Navgire raised her bat to acknowledge the crowd after completing her half-century, the cameras panned to her bat which read, "MSD 07."





Kiran Navgire wrote MS Dhoni's name on the bat before smashing a fifty in the Women's Premier League.



MS Dhoni is an inspiration..❤️✨#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/KTc3NNdGsA — Swara🍃 (@SwaraMSDian) March 6, 2023





Even as Kiran Navgire laid the platform for a famous UP Warriorz win the WPL, her family back home were seen watching the match in a small mobile phone.

In photos now viral on social media, the family of 3 could be seen glued to the mobile screen outside their small home cheering for her.





Parents of Kiran Navgire watching match on Phone.



These type of leagues gives platform for players to shine & earn.#CricketTwitter #WPL pic.twitter.com/EEAzpralCa — Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IDCForum) March 5, 2023







Kiran Navgire ended up scoring 53 off 43 with five fours and two sixes after UP Warriorz lost three wickets within the powerplay of their chase.