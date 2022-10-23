WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues teaches Hindi to Australia's Annabel Sutherland

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently plying her trade in the Women's Big Bash League, was seen teaching Hindi to her Melbourne Stars' teammate Annabel Sutherland, on Sunday.

Rodrigues was on air in the sidelines during a rain break of Melbourne Stars' encounter against the Sydney Thunder when she donned the hat of a teacher.

Negative: It's raining 👎



Positive: That means we see Jemimah Rodrigues teaching Annabel Sutherland some Hindi 👍 pic.twitter.com/1jGJVgCOlD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 23, 2022

Soon after Jemimah's masterclass, Sutherland was seen repeating "Namaskar" and "Mera naam Annabel hai (My name is Annabel)" in the now viral video.

The Melbourne Stars have endured a difficult time in this edition of the WBBL. They have lost all their first three matches, before their Sunday's clash against the Sydney Thunder was washed out earlier today.

Jemimah Rodrigues has played a two matches so far this season, scoring a 5-ball duck in her only outing with the bat