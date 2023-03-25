WATCH: Isabelle Wong takes first-ever WPL hat-trick

Mumbai Indians pacer Isabelle Wong, on Friday, became the first-ever bowler to take a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Englishwoman struck thrice in three balls against the UP Warriorz in the eliminator to achieve the feat.

Bowling the 13th over while defending a score of 182, Wong first scalped the wicket of a well set Kiran Navgire. The hard-hitting batter was batting on 43 off just 26 deliveries and looked well set for a destructive innings, before Wong intervened.

Navgire shimmied down the track to hit the bowler over deep mid-wicket but could not find enough elevation on the shot. She was caught by Nat Sciver-Brunt over her head just inside the boundary rope.

With new batter Simran Shaikh at the crease, Isabelle Wong brought out a stunning cross-seam yorker on the leg stump. The young Indian batter had no answers.

Then the experienced Sophie Ecclestone was undone with yet another yorker. This time it was on the off-stump and all Wong's country mate could do was drag it into the stumps, while looking for a non-existent drive.





For taking the first-ever hat-trick in the #TATAWPL and guiding @mipaltan to the final, @Wongi95 becomes our 🔝 Performer from the second innings of the #Eliminator 👌#TATAWPL | #MIvUPW



Take a look at her bowling summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/fFPpXDocpP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023





"It's all a bit surreal, it's been a bit of a whirlwind for the last couple of weeks. Put in a bit of hard yards for the last couple of years in the gym and rewarding to enjoy all of that," the 20-year-old Wong said after the match.

Isabelle Wong was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians for her base price of INR. 30 lakh during the WPL auction.











