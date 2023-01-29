WATCH: India's U19 Women's World Cup winning moment

India, on Sunday, were crowned the inaugural champions of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom. They defeated England by 7 wickets in the final.

Electing to bowl first, India bundled out England for a partly 68 as all their bowlers chipped in with wickets. It was Titas Sadhu, however, who stood out with figures of 2/6 in four overs for a player of the match performance.

Chasing the target, India lost Shafali Verma (15) in the third over while tournament's top scorer Shweta Sehrawat (5) followed her skipper soon after.

It was the pair of Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha who stabilised the Indian innings with a much needed partnership before the later fell for a well made 24, with the team just three runs away from a win.

Tiwari (24*), however, stayed in the middle and hit the winning runs for India through the cover-point region.









Shafali Verma and co. also became the first batch of Indian women to lift a cricket World Cup across age group.