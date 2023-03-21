WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's reaction after winning first-ever toss in WPL

Mumbai Indians might have been one of the more dominant teams in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) so far, but they have not enjoyed the best of times when it comes to the coin tosses.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had lost the toss in each of their first seven matches, but the Indian captain finally turned it around on Tuesday.

Out of play their final group stage encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss in her eighth attempt and asked Smriti Mandhana and co to bat first.

Kaur herself could be believe the turn of fortunes and ended up handing a high-five to Mandhana along with a big laugh.





"I am very happy that I won the toss today," Kaur quipped soon after.

Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, was at her humorous best after losing the toss.

"I think we've been talking about this in the Indian dressing room about her toss-winning abilities. I did not do anything. We're used to it now in the Indian team but seven in a row might be a record," the RCB captain said.

Interestingly the last time MI and RCB went up against each other in the WPL, Harmanpreet Kaur - after losing the toss, had joked about how both she and Smriti are unlucky with the tosses and if there is anyone who could help her end the losing streak it would be the RCB captain.