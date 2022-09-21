WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur scores her fifth ODI century

Indian cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, on Wednesday, set the stage on fire, smashing her fifth ODI century. The 33-year-old smashed a spectacular 143* off 111 deliveries against England at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Harmanpreet Kaur brought up her century at a strike rate of exactly 100, before switching gears and smashing 43 runs in the next 11 deliveries she faced.

With her effortless hitting in Canterbury, Kaur turned back the clock and brought back the happy memories of her 171* against Australia in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal.

Harmanpreet's 143*, today, helped the Indian women post their second highest total ever batting first in an ODI, scoring 333 in their allotted quota of 50 overs.

