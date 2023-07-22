WATCH: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur breaks stumps in anger

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed poor umpiring during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, terming it "pathetic".

"I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. The kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet didn't mince her words.

India's last pair of Jemimah Rodrigues (33 not out) and Meghna Singh (6) took the team close to winning, but a contentious caught-behind decision against the latter seems to have added to India's woes.

Both Jemimah and Meghna looked unhappy with the caught-behind decision. The Indian skipper also lashed out at the on-field umpires, Muhammad Kamruzzaman and Tanvir Ahmed.

During the Indian innings, Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged lbw by the on-field umpires while she was sure that it had hit her gloves. Disagreeing with the decision, Harmanpreet broke the stumps with her bat and then expressed her disappointment by signaling to the umpires.

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur slams stumps in anger after being adjudged leg before wicket by umpires





Harmanpreet said, " Bangladesh was really good. They batted according to the situation and took important singles. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting, but as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done."

"We are disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," said the India captain, who hit the stumps with her bat in frustration and gestured towards the umpire when she was adjudged out leg-before for 14 off Nahida Akter.

In the final ODI of the series against Bangladesh, India was bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs after Bangladesh posted their highest total in the 50-over format against India, scoring 225/4 batting first with Fargana Hoque (107) recording the first-ever ODI century for her country.

India opener Smriti Mandhana scored 59 at the top while middle-order batter Harleen Deol made 77, but India collapsed from 191 for four to 225 all out, losing the last six wickets for a mere 34 runs and had to settle for a tied three-match ODI series 1-1.

Bangladesh had earlier recorded their first-ever ODI win against India in the first match when they won by 40 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the visitors bounced back to defeat the hosts by 108 runs in the second game.