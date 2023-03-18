WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur takes a one-handed stunner at slips in WPL

The Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur, on Saturday, grabbed a sensational one-handed catch during the team's contest against the UP Warriorz.

Standing at first slip as Mumbai Indians came out to defend in the second innings, Harmanpreet dove to her right and plucked the ball out of thin in a stunning fashion.





WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥🔥@mipaltan wanted an early wicket and they have got one, courtesy of a sharp catch from captain @ImHarmanpreet 👏👏



The batter Devika Vaidya could not believe what had happened and walked back dejected even as Harmanpreet went on a celebratory run.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians were all out for 127 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy.

During the final over the innings, Deepti Sharma produced two direct hits in consecutive balls to catch Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque short of their crease.







