WATCH: Flying Harmanpreet Kaur takes fantastic 'catch of the tournament' at Women's T20 Challenge

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah, it's just Harmanpreet Kaur, doing what she does best, as she made jaws drop with a flying catch to dismiss Shafali Verma during the ongoing match between the Supernovas and Velocity at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, where the Women's T20 Challenge is taking place.

With a short and wide delivery from Supernovas' Deandra Dottin, Velocity's Shafali Verma, who was on a roll, struck out hard, raising a catch. The ball took the outer half of the bat and flew towards the backward point where skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was present and she dived full length to her left - her weaker side, and plucked it out with just a single hand, producing what is surely the catch of the match, if not the whole tournament!

And back Shafali Verma went to the pavilion, just after having scored a half-century, for 51 off 33 balls.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur played a fantastic inning on behalf of the Supernovas and notched a brilliant 71 runs off 51 balls and helped the Supernovas assemble a decent 150 on the board, after a rather slow and poor start to the match.