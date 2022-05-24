CWG Begin In
Women's Cricket

WATCH: Flying Harmanpreet Kaur takes fantastic 'catch of the tournament' at Women's T20 Challenge

Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has unleashed a whole new magical self today as she flew to take Shafali Verma's catch at the Women's T20 Challenge. Watch here.

Harmanpreet Kaur flies into the air to take Shafali Vermas catch (right), Kaur during her 71-run knock in the first inning of the Supernovas vs Velocity match
Harmanpreet Kaur flies into the air to take Shafali Verma's catch (right), Kaur during her 71-run knock in the first inning of the Supernovas vs Velocity match

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-24T20:12:11+05:30

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nah, it's just Harmanpreet Kaur, doing what she does best, as she made jaws drop with a flying catch to dismiss Shafali Verma during the ongoing match between the Supernovas and Velocity at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, where the Women's T20 Challenge is taking place.

With a short and wide delivery from Supernovas' Deandra Dottin, Velocity's Shafali Verma, who was on a roll, struck out hard, raising a catch. The ball took the outer half of the bat and flew towards the backward point where skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was present and she dived full length to her left - her weaker side, and plucked it out with just a single hand, producing what is surely the catch of the match, if not the whole tournament!

And back Shafali Verma went to the pavilion, just after having scored a half-century, for 51 off 33 balls.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur played a fantastic inning on behalf of the Supernovas and notched a brilliant 71 runs off 51 balls and helped the Supernovas assemble a decent 150 on the board, after a rather slow and poor start to the match.

