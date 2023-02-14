"Want to win the WPL trophy for the Delhi Capitals": Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues received a bid of INR 2.20 cr and was picked up by Delhi Capitals at the Women's Premier League auction. Rodrigues spoke exclusively to JioCinema and Sports18 and expressed how pumped she is to be part of the Delhi Capitals.

"I don't know what to say right now, but when it happened, the entire team was there, and what stood out for me was how everyone was celebrating for each other. It's a very special moment, the auctions and Delhi, and I have heard so much about the team that I am sure it is going to be a great endeavour.

I have also worked with Jonathan Batty at The Stars; I know him well and I know how he works and how he goes about things, so I am really excited to be there.

"Honestly speaking, I never thought that women's cricket would take off. In fact, when I started, I didn't know women's cricket existed. So, to see the kind of growth and change that has occurred, and now having the WPL with an auction and proper franchise teams investing in them, demonstrates how much has changed in the last few years. I am really excited to be part of the Delhi Capitals, really looking forward to it, and can't wait to kick off this journey and hopefully win the trophy this time for the Delhi Capitals," the prolific batter concluded. Harleen Deol received a bid of INR 40 Lakhs and was picked up by Gujarat Giants. "This is a great opportunity for all of us; we have been waiting for this for a very long time, and now it's finally happening, so we are very excited for it. I always knew that I was going to make it to the Indian Team because I have always believed in that, and when things start happening, it just feels like a dream coming true, so this was also one of our dreams," Deol said. Deepti Sharma received a bid of INR 2.60 cr and was picked up by UP Warriorz. "Obviously, it's a great opportunity, and I belong to UP so I feel very proud I want to do well for the UP team in this WPL and this is a really good opportunity as well so I'm looking forward to it. It's also a new beginning because we've all been waiting for this opportunity for a long time," the all-rounder commented.



