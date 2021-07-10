VIDEO: Watch India's Harleen Deol take one of the most stunning catches in cricket history

Indian cricketer Harleen Deol pulled off a sensational catch in the boundary line in what can be termed one of the greatest cricketing displays in history. Fielding at long-off, Harleen threw the ball into the air to go outside the boundary line and then came back in to complete the catch.

Harleen's catch in the first T20I against England made headlines after dismissing England's set batter Amy Jones of Shikha Pandey's final over. With the rise of shorter format of the game, cricket has become faster and fielding has improved. Over the past few years, we have witnessed some outstanding catches, especially near the boundary line and yesterday's catch is right up there.



While they say, 'Catches win matches', unfortunately, India went down to England by 18 runs — thanks largely to the rain which curtailed the game.

Twitter reacts to Harleen Deol's sensational catch:

As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class. https://t.co/CKmB3uZ7OH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021





This, by India's Harleen Deol, will rank among the best boundary catches you've seen anywhere in cricket. Men's or women's, doesn't matter. https://t.co/AGP7GCdpOD — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 9, 2021





Harleen Deol did THAT with a smile on her face. I mean…HOW?! #ENGWvINDW



pic.twitter.com/FlyC0WsgY3 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) July 9, 2021

An incredible fair catch by Harleen Deol 👏



Fantastic agility to catch within the field of play 🤲#MCCLaws



pic.twitter.com/wgxEgLmh8t — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 9, 2021









Genuinely one of the greatest fielding moments I've ever seen, across all forms of cricket!!#HarleenDeol 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/b5zF0s6rwD — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 9, 2021



