VIDEO: Watch India's Harleen Deol take one of the most stunning catches in cricket history
Indian cricketer Harleen Deol pulled off a sensational catch in the boundary line against England in the first T20I.
Indian cricketer Harleen Deol pulled off a sensational catch in the boundary line in what can be termed one of the greatest cricketing displays in history. Fielding at long-off, Harleen threw the ball into the air to go outside the boundary line and then came back in to complete the catch.
Watch the video here:
Harleen's catch in the first T20I against England made headlines after dismissing England's set batter Amy Jones of Shikha Pandey's final over. With the rise of shorter format of the game, cricket has become faster and fielding has improved. Over the past few years, we have witnessed some outstanding catches, especially near the boundary line and yesterday's catch is right up there.
While they say, 'Catches win matches', unfortunately, India went down to England by 18 runs — thanks largely to the rain which curtailed the game.