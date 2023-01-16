Log In
Women's Cricket

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights bid

Viacom18 bid a whopping INR. 951 crores for media rights of Women's IPL for a period of five years from 2023 to 2027.

2023-01-16

Reliance Industry's Viacom18, on Monday, won the closed bid for the Women's IPL media rights ahead of the inaugural edition of the league.

Viacom bid a whopping INR. 951 crores for the next five years from 2023 to 2027. This translates into a per match value of INR. 7.09 crores per match.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the same via a tweet.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," Shah tweeted.



