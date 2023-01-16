Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights bid

Reliance Industry's Viacom18, on Monday, won the closed bid for the Women's IPL media rights ahead of the inaugural edition of the league.

Viacom bid a whopping INR. 951 crores for the next five years from 2023 to 2027. This translates into a per match value of INR. 7.09 crores per match.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the same via a tweet.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," Shah tweeted.





