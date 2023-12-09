Veda Krishnamurthy hopes for a new start in 2024 WPL auction

One of the most experienced Indian women cricketers but out-of-favour at the moment, Veda Krishnamurthy is hoping for a fresh start and has pinned her hopes on the upcoming WPL to regain her spot in the national women's side.

Earlier this year, Veda was not picked in the first WPL auction leaving the fans and pundits confused.

"I feel that the ability and experience I have will not take much time for me to get into a system and adjust again. It is all about going there and showcasing whatever I can," Veda told PTI in an interview.

"Definitely, it's (WPL) a great platform for players, especially those who are on the same boat as me. I haven't played international cricket for the last three years, so this is a platform where you want to do well, and if you can go and perform in situations and platforms like this it opens up the door for the Indian team as well," she added.

Veda has played 48 ODIs scoring 829 runs with a best score of 71, and was an integral part of the Indian team that finished runner-up in the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup final, losing to hosts England by just nine runs at Lord's.

Veda was also part of India's squad for the 2018 and 2020 ICC Women's World Twenty20 tournaments in the West Indies and Australia respectively.



COVID-19 came with tragedies for Veda and she lost her mother and elder sister and it took her some time to recover from the blow.

"It took me close to one-and-a-half years to get back to normal without any medicine. It still kind of comes back and haunts you, but you need to keep that side and focus on the physical aspect," said Veda.

Although beyond her tragedy now, Veda is ready to go again. The Indian cricketer who has played 76 T20Is and scored 875 runs will be one of the players to watch out for in the WPL players auction today.