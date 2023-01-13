Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy gets married on late mother's b'day

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy got married to Karnataka first class cricketer Arjun Hoysala in Bengaluru, on Thursday. The 30-year-old got hitched on the birthday of her mother, who passed away due to covid-19 in April 2021.

The Karnataka batter took to her Instagram account to reveal the same.

"Mr and Mrs!!! This one's for you Amma. Your birthday will remain special always. Love you Akka," Veda captioned the post.





Veda Krishnamurthy had lost her mother to the deadly coronavirus back in April 2021. A few days later her elder sister too succumbed to the virus.