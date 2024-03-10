WPL: UP Warriorz' Ecclestone, Navgire fined for breaching Code of Conduct

Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire of the UP Warriorz have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct during their match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Friday, March 8.



Ecclestone and Navgire breached Article 2.2 of the WPL's code of conduct during the match.

''Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match,'' a statement issued by the WPL read.

''For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,'' it added.

In the thrilling encounter, UP Warriorz registered a win by one run on the back of a magnificent performance by Deepti Sharma, who scored 59 off 48 balls with the bat and picked up four wickets for 19 runs in her stipulated four overs.

Deepti's innings helped the Warriorz to post 138 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning played a quickfire 46-ball 60-run knock, but as Deepti bamboozled the DC batters in the middle overs, the Warriorz emerged triumphant in the match.

Deepti became the first Indian and only the second player to claim a hat-trick in the history of the league.