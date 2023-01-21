U19 Women's World Cup: Super Six complete schedule, fixtures

The Super Six stage of the U19 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup kickstarts on Saturday with a total of 12 teams - divided into two groups, fighting it out for the four available semifinal slots.

Each team will play a total of two matches in the Super Six and the top two teams at the end of it will move into the semifinals.

Super Six Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE. Group 2: England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Rwanda, West Indies. January 21: Rwanda (B3) vs New Zealand (C1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 21: Ireland (C3) vs England (B1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 21: India (D1) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 21: Bangladesh (A1) vs South Africa (D2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 22: West Indies (C2) vs Rwanda (B3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 22: India (D1) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 23: Pakistan (B2) vs Ireland (C3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 23: UAE (D3) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 24: South Africa (D2) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 24: New Zealand (C1) vs Pakistan (B2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 25: UAE (D3) vs Bangladesh (A1) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 25: England (B1) vs West Indies (C2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom Semifinal January 27: Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom January 27: Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom Final January 29: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom



