U19 Women's World Cup: Super Six complete schedule, fixtures

Take a look at the complete schedule and fixtures for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Shweta Sehrawat Richa Ghosh India U19
Shweta Sehrawat and Richa Ghosh (Source: ICC)

Updated: 2023-01-21T12:44:03+05:30

The Super Six stage of the U19 Women's T20 Cricket World Cup kickstarts on Saturday with a total of 12 teams - divided into two groups, fighting it out for the four available semifinal slots.

Each team will play a total of two matches in the Super Six and the top two teams at the end of it will move into the semifinals.

Super Six

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, UAE.

Group 2: England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Rwanda, West Indies.

January 21: Rwanda (B3) vs New Zealand (C1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 21: Ireland (C3) vs England (B1) - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 21: India (D1) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 21: Bangladesh (A1) vs South Africa (D2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 22: West Indies (C2) vs Rwanda (B3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 22: India (D1) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 23: Pakistan (B2) vs Ireland (C3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 23: UAE (D3) vs Australia (A2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 24: South Africa (D2) vs Sri Lanka (A3) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 24: New Zealand (C1) vs Pakistan (B2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 25: UAE (D3) vs Bangladesh (A1) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 25: England (B1) vs West Indies (C2) - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Semifinal

January 27: Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner-up - 1:30 PM IST - Potchefstroom

January 27: Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner-up - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom

Final

January 29: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 5:15 PM IST - Potchefstroom


