U19 Women's World Cup: Shafali Verma named captain of Team of the Tournament

India's Shafali Verma was, on Monday, named as the captain of the Team of the Tournament of U19 Women's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Verma, who turned 19 on Saturday, was however named to bat at number 3 instead of her usual spot as the tournament's top two run scorers - Shweta Sehrawat and Grace Scrivens, took the opening slots.

Though Shafali Verma had an inconsistent run with the bat in the World Cup, she managed to accumulate 172 runs in the tournament at a staggering strike-rate of 193.25. She also chipped in with handy overs with the ball scalping four wickets at an economy rate of just 5.04.

Shafali's opening partner and India deputy Shweta Sehrawat was named as the opener in the squad. The Delhi lass finished the World Cup as the highest run scorer with 297 runs at an unreal average of 99 while also striking at 139.43.

Indian leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra too found herself in the team of the tournament. She was the leading wicket-taker for the inaugural champions with 11 wickets in six matches.

ICC Women's U19 Team of the Tournament

Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Scrivens, Shafali Verma (c), Georgia Plimmer, Dewmi Vihanga, Shorna Akter, Karabo Meso (wk), Parshavi Chopra, Hannah Baker, Ellie Anderson, Maggie Clark, Anosha Nasir (12th player)