Women's U19 World Cup: Points Table, Standings, Group Standings, Total Points

The inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup will kickstart on Saturday with a clash between Australia and Bangladesh in South Africa.

Take a look at the points table of the Women's U19 World Cup here.

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Tie NR Points NRR 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 -





Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Tie NR Points NRR 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 -





Group C

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Tie NR Points NRR 1 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0 -





Group D

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Tie NR Points NRR 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 -



