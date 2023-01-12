Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup: Points Table, Standings, Group Standings, Total Points
Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Women's U19 T20 World Cup.
The inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup will kickstart on Saturday with a clash between Australia and Bangladesh in South Africa.
Group A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Australia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
2
|
Bangladesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
Sri Lanka
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
4
|
USA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
Group B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
England
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
Rwanda
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
4
|
Zimbabwe
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
Group C
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Indonesia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
2
|
Ireland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
4
|
West Indies
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
Group D
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Tie
|
NR
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
India
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
2
|
Scotland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
3
|
South Africa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
4
|
UAE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
