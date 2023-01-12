Log In
Women's Cricket

Women's U19 World Cup: Points Table, Standings, Group Standings, Total Points

Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-12T11:06:35+05:30

The inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup will kickstart on Saturday with a clash between Australia and Bangladesh in South Africa.

Take a look at the points table of the Women's U19 World Cup here.

Group A

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Points

NRR

1

Australia

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

2

Bangladesh

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

3

Sri Lanka

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

4

USA

0

0

0

0

0

0

-


Group B

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Points

NRR

1

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

2

Pakistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

3

Rwanda

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

4

Zimbabwe

0

0

0

0

0

0

-


Group C

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Points

NRR

1

Indonesia

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

2

Ireland

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

3

New Zealand

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

4

West Indies

0

0

0

0

0

0

-


Group D

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Tie

NR

Points

NRR

1

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

2

Scotland

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

3

South Africa

0

0

0

0

0

0

-

4

UAE

0

0

0

0

0

0

-


